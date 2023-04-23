Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

