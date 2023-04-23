Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $32.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

