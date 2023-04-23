Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

