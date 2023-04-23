Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $35.39 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.