Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.
