Barclays Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $15.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

