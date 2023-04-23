Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $216.50 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $216.50 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.36 or 0.06777216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

