Beta Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.62 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $60.29 million and $5.62 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

