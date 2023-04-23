Birchview Capital LP Buys New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $28,637,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,863,000 after acquiring an additional 793,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,490,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 763,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,757. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

