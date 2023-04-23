Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $27,443.23 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $531.15 billion and approximately $12.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $27,443.23 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00434231 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00122285 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027761 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,354,418 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
