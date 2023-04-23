Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $119.27 or 0.00434909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $89.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,424.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00122140 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027748 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,372,819 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
