Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.11 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and $101,325.30 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00144784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039744 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.