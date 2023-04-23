BitShares Market Cap Tops $29.96 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $479,083.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004554 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,935,346 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

