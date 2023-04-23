Blockearth Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.50 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

