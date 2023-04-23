Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,078. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

