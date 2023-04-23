Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 1,542.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,064 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $6,533,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 156,081 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.