Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:XBJL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 162 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

