Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSMO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.