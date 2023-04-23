Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 310 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS:FJUL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.36. 10,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

