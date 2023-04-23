Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,344 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 2,154,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,010. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

