Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,972. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

