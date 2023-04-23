Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 448,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
