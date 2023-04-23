Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 448,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.