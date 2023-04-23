Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FOCT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.27. 55,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $290.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

