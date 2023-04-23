Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $1,938,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

FAUG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 136,631 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

