Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

