Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 27,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,811. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

