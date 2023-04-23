Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $7,523,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,565. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

