BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00434251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00121917 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002992 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

