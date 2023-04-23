BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,626.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00438962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00123719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

