BMO Capital Markets Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.1090513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

