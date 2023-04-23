BNB (BNB) Price Hits $328.86 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $328.86 or 0.01198330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $51.26 billion and $636.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,249 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,864,365.95436743. The last known price of BNB is 331.06580389 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1278 active market(s) with $666,527,319.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.