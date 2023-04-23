boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

