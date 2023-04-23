Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Bowlero stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,639,213 shares of company stock valued at $84,925,574 in the last three months. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

