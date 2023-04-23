BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) versus Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Head-To-Head Analysis

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.94%. Oncorus has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 964.80%. Given Oncorus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -619.70% N/A -73.83% Oncorus N/A -87.78% -46.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $77.65 million 30.96 -$481.18 million ($3.27) -4.86 Oncorus N/A N/A -$77.42 million ($3.00) -0.11

Oncorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncorus beats BridgeBio Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

