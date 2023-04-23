British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.