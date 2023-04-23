Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target at $3.31

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

ELROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.