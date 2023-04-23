C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $428.73 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 5.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $428,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day moving average is $305.07. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

