Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 guidance at $1.23-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.90-5.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

