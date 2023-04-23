Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

