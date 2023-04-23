Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$201.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $146.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

