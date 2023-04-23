CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0069

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $530,335.94 and approximately $0.70 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,439.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00313391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00571911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00433277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

