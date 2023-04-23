Cannell & Co. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,867 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after purchasing an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.