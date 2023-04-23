Cannell & Co. Has $26.40 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438,275 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.10% of Lennar worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $113.90.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

