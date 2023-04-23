Cannell & Co. Has $41.19 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 2.28% of Green Plains worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 19.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

