Cannell & Co. Invests $6.30 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.