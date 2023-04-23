Cannell & Co. Invests $7.53 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.