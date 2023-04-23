Cannell & Co. Invests $7.53 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.