Cannell & Co. Purchases 67,739 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Black Knight worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.4% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 603,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after purchasing an additional 508,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.