Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

