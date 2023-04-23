Cannell & Co. Sells 122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

