Cannell & Co. Sells 3,558 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.49 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

